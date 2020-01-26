Exclusive

Holocaust survivor calls on politicians to act now on online hate speech

Manfred Goldberg BEM is concerned that social media has "taken the place of the Nazi propaganda ministry".

Manfred Goldberg BEM came to the UK in September 1946 having survived three and a half years in several labour and concentration camps.

He joined Maajid Nawaz in the studio to discuss the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz being liberated.

Manfred Goldberg said: "Today's social media sites are incredibly powerful and I feel that we are fighting an uphill battle which cannot possibly win unless some form of effective control is imposed on these websites.

|"At the moment, it's a free for all. The propagators of this propaganda can hide behind fake identities.

"There's no consequence for them so lies can be propagated with no risk attached to be out to have lied and misled people.

I feel that such controls are long overdue and I hope and pray that eventually some politician will be brave enough."

Holocaust survivor calls on politicians to act now on online hate speech. Picture: PA

Goldberg added: "I know free speech is incredibly precious but there must be a. different between free speech and hate speech inciting people not only to hold perverted views but much of it is actually incitement to violence."

He later said: "My feeling is that today's social websites have taken the place of the Nazi propaganda ministry, except that they're many times more powerful. "

You can watch the full interview below.