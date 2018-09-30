Maajid's Impassioned Swipe At Boris Johnson: The Balloon Buffoon

Maajid Nawaz takes an impassioned swipe at the former Foreign Secretary, describing him as a 'balloon buffoon'.

Maajid wasn't impressed by the internal civil war brewing within the Conservative Party around the European Union, calling out the former Foreign Secretary for putting the needs of his own political ambitions ahead of the needs of the country.

"If you're going to put up a hot air balloon above London, don't make it Donald Trump, don't make it Sadiq Khan.

"The only fitting person to be depicted as a hot air balloon is the living hot air balloon in our country, and that is Boris Johnson."

Maajid Nawaz described Boris Johnson as a "balloon buffoon". Picture: PA

"Who every time he speaks, sounds like a deflating balloon blowing raspberries because the only thing he comes out with are insults or profoundly empty statements that sound - because of his gibberish way of speaking - more intelligent than they are.

"He has nothing of substance to contribute to the economy, nothing of substance did he contribute when he was Foreign Secretary, and certainly nothing of substance as to how to lead this country.

"'Let's support the markets', says the man who said 'f*** business'."

Maajid Nawaz with his head in his hands at the thought of Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister. Picture: LBC

The LBC presenter continued, where he began to depict the problem of a politically homeless voter choosing between the Conservatives and the Labour Party.

"The country has been held hostage because of an internal civil war within the Conservative Party around the EU and it's still ongoing.

"They haven't settled that civil war, and the rest of us are sitting here thinking we've got to make a choice now in any upcoming general election between the devil and the deep blue sea.

But when he explained the choice out loud, he couldn't hold it together - laughing at the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn as the country's Prime Minister.

Maajid, who says he has never voted Conservative in his life, said that it feels like a choice between the Labour leader, or "the balloon buffoon or Theresa May".