Caller's impressions of politicians leaves Maajid Nawaz in hysterics
9 November 2019, 14:16
A caller, who does impressions for a living, had Maajid Nawaz in tears of laughter after performing some incredible impersonations
Adam, from Luton, impersonated Jacob Rees-Mogg.
He then did Donald Trump.
Following that, he pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tony Blair.
Maajid asked: "Where did you come from?"
He began laughing hysterically.
Adam struggled with Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson - but made a valiant attempt at Boris Johnson.
You can watch the entire clip at the top of this article.