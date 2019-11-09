Caller's impressions of politicians leaves Maajid Nawaz in hysterics

9 November 2019, 14:16

A caller, who does impressions for a living, had Maajid Nawaz in tears of laughter after performing some incredible impersonations

Adam, from Luton, impersonated Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He then did Donald Trump.

Following that, he pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tony Blair.

Maajid asked: "Where did you come from?"

He began laughing hysterically.

Adam struggled with Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson - but made a valiant attempt at Boris Johnson.

