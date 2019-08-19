Stripping Jihadi Jack Of British Citizenship Is Like "Dumping Our Toxic Waste On The World"

19 August 2019, 14:27

Maajid Nawaz asked why the UK deports foreign extremists to their home country but why the UK refuses to accept their own and instead strips them of their citizenship.

As the news emerged that a suspected Islamic State member known as Jihadi Jack has been stripped of his British passport by former Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Maajid Nawaz

Maajid read a statement from the Canadian Public Safety Minister which said "Canada is disappointed that the United Kingdom has taken this unilateral action to offload their responsibilities."

He said it didn't "sound like the Canadians want him," Maajid pointed out Jack Letts was "18 when he left Britain to join IS," he said it was "highly likely" that he was radicalised here.

Maajid made the analogy that stripping the suspected IS member of his citizenship was a little like "dumping our toxic waste on the world, and expecting them to deal with it."

Maajid Nawaz was speaking about Jack Letts who was stripped of his British citizenship. Picture: LBC

"We can't have it both ways," the LBC presenter said, noting that the UK often deports foreign nationals to their own countries of origin.

Citing several high profile extremists who have been deported, Maajid said "we managed to get rid of the Hook Hand Abu Hamza."

This led Maajid to ask why should foreign countries not get rid of our extremist preachers and send them here for us to put on trial.

Watch the whole fiery monologue in the video at the top of the page.

