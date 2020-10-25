Lawyer demands extradition of 'celebrity terrorist' to US to face justice

By Seán Hickey

This father lost his child as a result of a terror attack in Israel and told Maajid Nawaz the assistance he is receiving to get justice for his daughter.

Arnold Roth's daughter was killed by Ahlam Tamimi in a bombing at a Jerusalem pizza restaurant and told Maajid Nawaz that she is currently living in Jordan where she has been granted to remain.

"There's pressure on Jordan to do something," he said, although admitting that "she's now become the cause of the day in Jordan, she's extremely popular."

Mr Roth expressed his shock when the BBC were covering tensions in Jordan where Tamimi featured in a segment.

To his horror, "they didn't mention that she's the most wanted female fugitive in the world, all they said was 'and now we go over to Ahlam Tamimi who will tell us about the breach of her human rights.'"

Maajid went on to share Mr Roth's petition, where he is campaigning to get Tamimi extradited to the US to stand trial for her crimes.

Maajid wondered if Mr Roth was receiving much support from the American government. He exclaimed that "on the face of it, we're making great progress."

"Jordan faces to lose all its foreign aid from the United States," if they don't take action on Tamimi, he revealed.

You can find out more on Mr Roth's cause and sign his petition here: https://www.change.org/p/mike-pompeo-demand-that-jordan-extradite-celebrity-terrorist-of-sbarro-massacre

