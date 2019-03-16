This Is The Lowest Point For Muslims In The West Since The Bosnian Genocide

Maajid Nawaz gives his reaction to the terrorist attack in Christchurch, describing it as the "lowest point for Muslims in the West since the genocide in Bosnia".

In his opening monologue, the LBC presenter said: "I think it's becoming something that fewer people can deny that something is afoot, that there is something in the atmosphere which may well be taking us backwards towards the bad old days of racism, xenophobia, and the Bosnia genocide that we all thought we'd left behind.

"It's why it's important during times such as these to remember the fact that there was actually a genocide against Muslims in Europe.

"When you put that fact at the forefront of your mind, when you remember that fears and concerns around anti-Muslim hatred, Muslim-phobia call it, anti-Muslim bigotry call it.

"The fears around that are grounded in a very real historical concern and that is the genocide in Bosnia.

"It's not fanciful thinking that somehow we're exaggerating these concerns and it's never really been that bad, it's already been that bad and we're worried it's going to go back there. "

Maajid Nawaz added: "If you said to me five years ago that you're worried about the bad old days of anti-Muslim sentiment re-emerging in Britain, I would have been sceptical.

"But if you said the same thing today, then I'm terribly fearful that you may be correct."

At least 49 people were killed and 48 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as one of New Zealand's "darkest days".

The attack has since raised questions about regulation of social media platforms, but also about gun legislation in New Zealand.

