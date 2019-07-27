Maajid Nawaaz Shuts Down Caller Reaction To False Abuse Allegations

In a heated exchange, Maajid got angry with a caller who appeared dismissive of the significance of being accused of child abuse.

Maajid Nawaz has argued with a caller over the seriousness of the effects of being accused of child sexual abuse.

The caller rang LBC to discuss the case around Lord Bramal, whose wife passed away before he was found innocent of the false allegations made by former NHS manager Carl Beech.

Beech was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the allegations of child abuse against a number of public figures, which were proved to be entirely false.

Earlier today one of Beech's victims, former MP Harvey Proctor, told LBC that he was angry with the way the Metropolitan Police handled the case.

He also expressed anger at Deputy Labour Leader Tom Watson for putting pressure on authorities to take action on Beech's false accusations.