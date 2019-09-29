Maajid Caught This Brexiter Spreading Fake News And The Caller Got Very Angry

The caller claimed that the Benn Act "outlawed" Brexit but Maajid Nawaz called him out for spreading 'fake news'

The caller said: "The point is that after the people had decided, we then had, under Hilary Benn, this new law that was passed that outlawed our decision."

Maajid Nawaz responded: "That's simply wrong, Nick. The Benn Act did not outlaw the decision to leave the EU."

The Benn Act, also known as the European Union (Withdrawal) (No.2) Act 2019, requires the Prime Minister to seek an extension to the Brexit withdrawal date.

Nick, the caller, justified his argument by saying: "By doing that, in negotiations, the ultimate argument he had to negotiate the best deal for the UK was removed from him."

Maajid Nawaz Caught This Brexiter Spreading Fake News And The Caller Got Very Angry. Picture: LBC

Maajid responded: "That's a separate point, Nick. You made a false claim. Can you please admit that the claim you made live on air was wrong?"

Maajid wouldn't let him continue until he accepted he'd made a "statement of falsehood".

The caller would not budge.

The man, audibly angry, shouted "let me finish" twice.

He said: "You're trying to play with words"

Maajid responded: "The definition of fake news is when you're corrected is to try and turn it into 'oh, you're playing with words'"

The LBC presenter outlined that "we are still obliged to seek Brexit."

The call ended without the caller admitting to sharing a falsehood.