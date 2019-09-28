Maajid Nawaz Caller Passionately Shares His View On The Naga Munchetty Race Row

In light of the backlash over the BBC's decision to censure comments Naga Munchetty made about being told to 'go back' as a person of colour, a first time caller shared his perspective on this.

Mo, from Wilesden, was born in Ethiopia but arrived in the UK when he was just 6 months old.

Maajid pointed out: "This is pretty much the only country you've ever known."

Mo related to Naga Munchetty by sharing a similar experience: "Imagine, I was told to go back to where I came from for speaking my opinion."

Maajid Nawaz Caller Passionately Weighs In On The Naga Munchetty Race Row. Picture: LBC

He added: "I can have a say in how the country I was raised in and I see to be my own can be improved.

"There are good things i can say about it all the time...

The negative things I should also be able to speak about."

Mo told Maajid: "You cannot say immigrants have to integrate but cannot have a say when it comes down to that specific right.

These comments by Donald Trump saying that 'you should go back to where you're coming from', it will normalise to people who might have it deep-rooted in their psyche that it is ok to say these things to people of colour."

He said that being told things like that does "pain him" and he feels like it silences him in debate.

Maajid responded: "It's dehumanising, isn't it?

"You can only praise the country.

"I as a 'native' can praise it and criticise it. You only have the right to praise it because you are a 'guest'."

Both Maajid and Mo exclaimed "we are not guests".