Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

Maajid Nawaz said that Corbyn lost because of Corbyn - not a press conspiracy.

Speaking about Murdoch and the press, Maajid Nawaz said that "Corbyn didn't lose because of Murdoch, Corbyn lost because of Corbyn."

He said: "That's what you're just gonna have to accept and understand and stop blaming everyone else in the country other than yourselves.

"This idea that it's the workers fault because the working classes have become stupid and too stupid to vote in their own interests so they voted Tory.

"Or this idea that the media has manipulated the country because people are too stupid to think for themselves and the media told them how to vote.

"Or this idea that somehow the reason Corbyn lost is because of Brexit. Or this idea that Corbyn lost because of a Zionist lobby.

"Or this idea that Corbyn lost because Maajid Nawaz on LBC criticised him and therefore Maajid is the problem. Everyone but yourselves is responsible for your defeat."

He added: "Mr. Corbyn, you lost because nobody wanted you to win. That's the reason you lost. That isn't me just giving you an opinion. The data is telling us this."

Maajid also said: "There's no press conspiracy against you. You are conspirators against yourselves. You just engaged in the biggest political suicide mission this country has witnessed."

To conclude, he said: "Corbyn, you did yourself over, stop blaming everyone else."