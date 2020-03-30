Maajid Nawaz: "Criticising China doesn't mean you're pro-Trump"

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz called for an end to left-right political narratives when discussing human rights abuses by countries like China and Iran.

Maajid was speaking about how often people either shy away from discussing human rights abuses in countries such as Iran and China because they disagree with politicians being most vocal about it, such as US President Donald Trump.

"My world doesn't revolve about the latest thing Trump said" Maajid began, beginning the argument that he shouldn't be worried about being associated with the ideology of the US President just because he believes that the Chinese regime has a lot to answer for in humanitarian terms.

"I'm more worried about the 2 million Uighur Muslims in concentration camps" he said.

Maajid called for the public to disconnect political views from human problems here and be more compassionate for the struggle of people in these regimes rather than step around the subject for fear of being associated with people of the opposite political view.

Maajid scoffed at the view of many that are "not wanting to speak about China" because they disagree with Trump and branded it pathetic.

China's Communist party has come under criticism for it's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Picture: PA

Referencing an appalling record on the treatment of the LGBT community and critics of the government, Maajid extended his criticisms to Iran.

Maajid pointed out that he, as a Muslim man has "every right to speak about the dark theocracy in Iran" and went back to his initial argument, as Donald Trump has also been outspoken in his criticisms of the Middle Eastern state.

"I don't give a tinkers tinpot about Trump's opinion on Iran."

Summarising the phenomenon of comparing people who criticise the same regime, Maajid branded this as "first world narcissism"- the dismissal of people in Western nations of the struggle of people and shrinking their plight to a comparison to a political ideology.

Maajid was critical of people's attitude to this. "Your entire world revolves around your individual obsession because you're stuck in this left-right rut" he said.

Maajid begged for some consideration on the part of these people and suggested they "go to Iran and speak to them about left wing and right wing and see what they say".