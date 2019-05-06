Maajid Nawaz On Why It's No Surprise Gangs Can Recruit From Pupil Referral Units

Maajid Nawaz pinpoints what makes it so easy for gangs to recruit kids by loitering outside pupil referral units.

Maajid Nawaz examines why it's a good thing for head teachers to hold responsibility for pupils post-expulsion after a report said schools were 'passing the problem' onto local authorities.

Former Education Minister Edward Timpson's report recommends that the exam results of excluded pupils should contribute to school league tables in a bid to stop head teachers 'washing their hands' of disruptive kids.

But Maajid went further, saying that head teachers' responsibility isn't just about having fairer league table standings, but more about protecting children who get expelled from crime.

"The rest of their lives could be affected by this decision and that head teacher's make," he said.

"If you don't get your GCSEs then imagine what your future chances of getting a job are."

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Maajid said: "Take your mind back to how intimidating that first day can be when you're walking into that school, your parents have sent you with your little lunch box and you're worried as to whether people will like you.

"You're worried as to whether you'll make friends.

"You're worried as to whether the teachers are going to pick on you. You worry as to whether your school uniform looks cool enough, or is too tight, or too baggy.

"Whether your skirt is too long, or too short, whether your trousers are too flaring, or too skinny depending on the fashions of the day.

"Now imagine you're a 14-year-old who's been expelled from the school they've gone to since they were 11, and sent to a PRU by the local council and you know that everyone else who's been sent to this PRU is a hard-knock.

"It's no wonder when the gangs who remember this better than we do, are loitering outside these schools and offering these kids protection."

