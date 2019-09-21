Maajid Nawaz Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

The caller thinks British terrorists should face trial in the UK but be sent to British prisons "in the Levant".

John, from Surbiton, argued that British terrorists who commit crimes abroad should face trial in British courts because it "is the fairest that is available to them at the moment."

He said: "The sentence they receive should be served in the Levant, in Syria or Northern Iraq."

Maajid pointed out that where they did their crimes is "still a war zone."

John then suggested that the British Foreign Office could "construct and run a prison."

Maajid asked: "Why not just put them in prison here then? Why spend all that money and waste it?"

The caller answered: "Because it will be cheaper for us in the long run.

I'm pretty sure holding a prisoner in the Kurdish-controlled areas will, in the long run, considering the amount of years and people you'll be imprisoning, will be cheaper than holding them in Belmarsh."

Maajid Nawaz Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh. Picture: PA

Maajid asked: "What happens when they finish their sentences. Where do they go? They're our citizens."

Maajid and his caller discussed Anjem Choudary being under surveillance in the UK and why the Kurds would take our prisoners.

The LBC presenter was astonished that John thought the Kurds could be 'bought'.

Maajid suggested that the jail John was arguing should be built could be bombed.

John asked: "Would you rather put them on a devil's island? Would you rather we put them on the Isle of Wight?"