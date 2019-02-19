LBC Presenter Maajid Nawaz "Racially Attacked" In Central London

Maajid Nawaz after receiving treatment following his attack. Picture: Maajid Nawaz

LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz has been racially attacked and hit in the face outside a theatre in Soho.

He was approached by a man who attacked him by the Soho Theatre in central London and then ran away.

Police say they are investigating a report of a racially aggravated assault.

Maajid Nawaz in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Picture: Maajid Nawaz

Writing on Twitter, Maajid said: "Tonight I was racially attacked while alone outside Soho theatre, from behind, as I bent down to pick up my phone.

"The white male assailant called me a “f***ing Paki” as he hit me in the face with maybe a signet ring & ran away like a coward. He took nothing. He was just a racist.

"There are witnesses who heard the racial abuse and have given statements. The police have his face on CCTV.

"My forehead will probably be scarred for life. But we will find you, you racist coward, and you will face British justice."

After receiving treatment, he added: "I’ll be okay. We grew up with this. It’s the life that forged us.

"Thank you to all who have privately message me. I just need some space and time alone right now. Goodnight all. I love my country."

Last year, Maajid met for the first time the man who saved him from a racist attack 25 years ago.

The LBC presenter was just 15 when he came under attack from skinheads at a local park in Chalkwell, Essex.

Maajid described how the gang, carrying knives, knuckle dusters and machetes had pinned him down after becoming separated from friends.

He told James O’Brien that he thought it was “the last day of my life” - until a brave passerby intervened, telling a young Maajid: “Don’t worry, I’m going to help you”.

Maajid never saw the man who saved his life again, but 25 years later he launched an online appeal to track down the hero - and he has been successful.