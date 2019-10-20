Maajid Nawaz Responds To Scottish Independence Supporters Who Trolled Him

Maajid Nawaz recieved racist trolling after LBC published a rant of his against Scottish independence - and Maajid Nawaz has this response for those who trolled him.

Maajid Nawaz said: "Last weekend on on my show, after LBC released a clip of me saying that I do not think Westminster should ever again in my lifetime grant any independence referendums to any nation in our country because I believe that Westminster is the parliament not just for England, but for all of the United Kingdom.

"In it sit Welsh MPs, Scottish MPs, English MPs and Northern Irish MPs. Those at least who are not not of Sinn Fein variety, because they choose not to sit in it, but their seats are there for them.

"If that is parliament, it's parliament for all of the United Kingdom, then it's parliament's decision and prerogative and choice not to grant any further independence referendum to any nation in our country during our lifetime.

"And I support that decision where it to be made by Parliament.

"And just because I said that on air last weekend, I received a volley of vitriol, racist vitriol, from those claiming to support the cause of Scottish nationalism. Not just racist, of course, the usual litany of trolling, including name calling that occurred.

But in particular, people were surprised that so called progressives were hurling racist invective towards me but that shouldn't surprise you, considering what you see has happened to the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn. It shouldn't surprise you at all."

Maajid Nawaz Responds To Scottish Independence Supporters Who Trolled Him. Picture: LBC

Maajid then spoke about socialism combined with nationalism and racism leads to fascism. He argued that you can see that on the far-left of the Labour party and "you can see it in certain far-left extreme elements who support the cause of Scottish nationalism."

He then said: "I'm no longer a Remainer. I no longer support Remain, insofar as that word describes Scottish nationalist as well. No, there's only one word that can accurately describe my position, and that is Remainer-Unionist.

"I'm a Unionist, I will resist the breakup of the United Kingdom, by all legal means available to me."

He later went on to say: "We're playing with fire. No more independence referendum should be granted during my lifetime at least to any nation in our great country, the United Kingdom."