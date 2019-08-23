Maajid Nawaz Shuts Down Caller Who Wanted To List The "Good Things" About Slavery

When caller Mark asked Maajid Nawaz if he wanted him to "list some of the good things" that came out of slavery, Maajid has a question of his own for him.

Maajid asked how he would feel if somebody said "why are you complaining about the Holocaust, let's talk about some of the good things that came from the Nazi era."

Mark said he was not going to answer that.

"Why not," Maajid asked. Pointing out that the caller had just asked a "disgusting" question about slavery.

Maajid Nawaz took this caller to task. Picture: LBC

While Mark tried to justify his question, Maajid stopped him and asked again and again for the caller to answer him.

Mark said it was a "pointless and stupid answer from an angry man, and I won't continue the conversation."

Maajid suggested if he didn't want questions put directly to him that "embarrass you and embarrass your historical lack of empathy, you don't put incredibly ridiculous points forward."

Watch the whole of Maajid's impassioned monologue in the video at the top of the page.