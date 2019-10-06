Maajid Nawaz Warns Of "Similarities" Between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

Maajid Nawaz thinks that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are similar, largely because of their populist discourse.

Maajid Nawaz said: "Notice this, when I say if you go far left enough you end up far right, notice the things that both Corbyn and Boris Johnson have in common. They both support Brexit. Both Corbyn and Boris Johnson, the populist right and the populist left.

"They both support Brexit, they both claim in the name of the people, Boris Johnson says people versus Parliament and Corbyn, of course, 'the man of the people', people power, socialist rhetoric, his discourse is all about the people. So they both support Brexit, they both claim to be talking about the people but which people?

The national people is what they both claim to be working for."

He went on: "Look at the populist left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and the populist right leader, Boris Johnson, and they have so much in their discourse in common. "

He continued: "Both have a dogma and are refusing to move from that dogma. Both have a Rasputin like figure, standing, whispering, behind their shoulder, in their ears. For Corbyn, it's Seamus Milne. For Boris, it's Dominic Cummings."

Maajid then said: "And finally, I say to you, both would rather their ideological vision than have and maintain the integrity of the United Kingdom. Both wouldn't mind losing Northern Ireland to get Brexit."

He then asked: "Why is Putin funding the far-left in Europe as well as the far-right in Europe."

He explained: "If you fuel the far-left and the far-right what you end up with is killing off democracy and instead you have strong men rulers, who in Putin's case would be beholden to him getting them there and that's what is going on."