Maajid Nawaz: Theresa May's Best Qualities Are What Made Her A Terrible Leader

Maajid Nawaz pinpoints what made Theresa May a "terrible leader" after the Prime Minister announced the date she will stand down from office.

Maajid Nawaz drew out why Theresa May failed as Conservative leader, noting that the qualities that would make somebody a good person have given the impression she is "opaque" and "out of her depth".

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said: "Theresa May I have no doubt is a patriotic, resilient, pragmatic and compromising person that doesn't get involved in bickering, stays above the fray, and doesn't like complaining about any personal misgivings she may be having on a day to day basis.

"All of which in everyday life are very good qualities."

"They make for a likeable nice, warm, person."

"But in these specific political circumstances in which she found herself, all of those qualities that make for an everyday nice person make for a terrible leader."

Theresa May announced she will resign as Prime Minister on June 7th in a speech outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Maajid continued: "Staying above the fray and not getting involved in everyday bickering added to the impression that she is opaque.

"Her willingness to compromise and listen to others added to the impression that she is out of her depth.

"And her leadership by consensus and a desire to bring people along with her added to the impression that she's lacking charisma and leadership skills.

"All of those traits and qualities that would make for a nice person to have a family picnic with were used against her, turned against her and led to her being perceived as a very poor leader."

