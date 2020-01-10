Maajid Nawaz's incredibly powerful speech on US Iran tensions

This is Maajid Nawaz's incredibly powerful speech on whether President Trump did the right thing by killing Qassem Soleimani.

Middle East expert Maajid Nawaz took the listener through every step of the US Iran tensions in this detailed analysis of the last week's events.

He took particular exception to the high profile left-wing voices who he says view the events "through your lens of hatred for President Trump" and if you object to his actions then that is "an overwhelmingly narcissistic approach to take because the world doesn't revolve around you."

He used filmmaker Michael Moore's tweets as an example of someone making the events "all about their hatred for Donald Trump. Your hatred for Donald Trump isn't as important to me as the half a million Syrian lives that General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for supporting the murder of."

Maajid went on to explain the shocking realities of what has been happening in the Middle East before the light was shone on Qassem Soleimani by the President ordering his assassination.

"What President Trump did is he smoked out Iran, ended the global conceit, this pretence that Iran wasn't backing terrorist militia across the world, by basically holding the top general responsible for all these terrorist militia, accountable for his actions.

"By taking him out he was announcing to the world and to Iran that we will no longer keep pretending that you're not backing terrorist militia around the world."

"About time," said Maajid, calling the events ultimately a "net positive."

