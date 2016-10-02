Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

This is the extraordinary moment a former extremist told Maajid Nawaz that he had planned to assassinate him.

Maajid spoke to Rizwan in Leicester, a former extremist who wanted to go to Syria and was planning a terrorist attack. He told him a chilling aspect of his plans when he called Maajid's show.

"My plan was to line up bombs along the train tracks, and I had actually had two targets for assassination and sadly you were one of them, the other one was Malala Yousafzai."

Rizwan said that extremism is a huge problem in the UK and people are not even aware of how significant it is.

“Oh my god. It's a massive problem they could be so close to setting off tomorrow or today, within a fraction for a second. The groundwork is already there and in there heart they believe this.”

"I used to walk the street and see little girls and think why do you deserve to die and then I used to go home and justify it in my mind."

"I used to go to the central mosque and I used to look at the Imam and think why do you deserve to die."

But he said; ”If I went back to my home town its very likely that I would be beaten to death." Listen to the whole interview below.