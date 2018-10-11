Marks And Spencer Criticised For Selling School Hijabs For Three-Year-Olds

An M&S hijab for three-year-olds. Picture: Marks and Spencers

Maajid Nawaz has criticised Marks and Spencer for selling school uniform hijabs for children as young as three.

The LBC presenter labelled the store's decision to sell the headscarf, which is listed in the "essential" school section as "facilitating medievalism".

Maajid said: "Marks and Spencer facilitates medievalism by selling children’s hijabs in the school-wear category.

"It’s their right to choose profit over values. But it’s our right to shame them for doing so. Little girls are told it is “immodest” to show their hair. And blessed be the fruit.

"To be clear, these are stocked for little girls as young as 3 years old.

"Hijab is still imposed (only on women) by law in Iran and Saudi Arabia, and many other countries. This is gender apartheid. Marks and Spencer are free to sell confederate flag tee-shirts too, but I bet they never will."

A Marks and Spencer statement read: "We provide bespoke uniforms for 250 schools across the country and they tell us which items they need as part of their school uniform list.

"For a number of schools this year, they requested the option of the hijab."

People on social media backed up Maajid's stance.

Hey @marksandspencer, you are selling the ultimate cultural medium of oppression, an artefact of slavery, an instrument of dehumanisation, a symbol of female shame for 3yr-olds. The word you’re looking for isn’t “schoolwear“, its child abuse. Shame on you!!! https://t.co/ZZFbogUcWC — Julie Lenarz (@MsJulieLenarz) October 10, 2018