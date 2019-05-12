Maajid Nawaz On The Millionaires Leaving Britain Because Of Corbyn

Maajid Nawaz takes on the wealthy who have threatened to leave Britain if Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister.

Maajid Nawaz calls out the 'selfishness' in Britain's wealthiest who are making plans to move assets abroad in preparation of tax increases if Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party becomes government.

The LBC presenter said: "There are adults who literally go from month to month, struggling to pay their rent.

"And here you are, worried that Corbyn is going to tax your fortune slightly more and as a result you're upping and leaving the country whereas what you could do is put your money into opposing him."

Some of Britain's wealthiest have said they would move abroad if Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

"The inequality in this country is getting out of hand.

"We've got more billionaires in London than New York, and yet that's the same city in which the Grenfell fire tragedy struck.

"We couldn't even clad a building properly to prevent children burning and yet at the same time we've got more billionaires in this city than New York."

