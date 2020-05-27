Monty Panesar tells LBC the nation needs live sport again

By EJ Ward

One caller who wanted to speak to Maajid Nawaz about "local lockdowns" turned out to be a bit of an expert in cricket when his real identity was revealed.

When Maajid Nawaz asked caller Monty what he thought would be the future for sports teams under the proposed 'local lockdown' model he got a very detailed answer.

Monty said, "with cricket, they've got a system in place at the moment where they have a 14-day quarantine, and then the series will start."

He told LBC he thought the series would start in July. He said the West Indies team probably would come over but that matches could be played "behind closed doors."

The caller said he understood the need for the economy to be running, but added "we need sports, we need live sports on TV," because people in lockdown would want to have something to watch.

Maajid asked if the caller were "hypothetically a cricketer for England would you be willing to go out and play again?"

"I would," Monty said laughing. Maajid also laughed and said, "because you are!"

The LBC presenter revealed he was speaking to England international cricketer Monty Panesar.

The cricket legend was speaking to Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

Discussing with @MaajidNawaz @LBC What will the new Lockdown lookalike? And the possibility of cricketing starting in July ? And he did recognize me thanks to @adilray #COVID19 #cummnings pic.twitter.com/u7MZdIJX9h — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) May 27, 2020

The England cricketer said he would "like to get back playing again" but that the domestic teams needed a "guaranteed fixture list" so they could manage their expenses.

But he said he would "love to play again. July or August."

The cricket ace revealed he had been doing daily exercise and had been putting in a "daily exercise plan" to keep topping himself up and staying fit and ready.

He said, "at any time in the June or July it could be all open, we could have club cricket back on a Saturday, domestic cricket back, national cricket back."