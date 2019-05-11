Maajid Nawaz's Reaction To Police Investigation Into Danny Baker Tweet

Maajid Nawaz gives his impassioned reaction to a police investigation into Danny Baker's "racist" tweet, saying that if violent racism and stupid tweets are equated, we will diminish overall the impact of racism.

Broadcaster Danny Baker is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after tweeting a photo in which he compared the Royal baby to a chimpanzee.

The radio presenter was sacked by the BBC for the tweet, which he admitted was a "huge mistake".

But Maajid Nawaz thinks the police investigation is a step too far.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said: "This is liberal Britain, where you have the right to be an idiot and a plonker.

"You have the absolute right to say things that are absolutely stupid and for everybody else to roast you for them.

"You don't go to jail for saying silly things.

"What sort of country do we want to live in?"

Radio presenter Danny Baker was fired from the BBC for posting the tweet. Picture: PA

Maajid continued: "Violent racism is very different to stupid tweets and if we try and equate the two and make both criminal offences, then the boy will cry wolf.

"And we will diminish overall the impact of racism because we will over extend our reach and then real and true victims of actual violent and severe racism, because actually let's face it most of the country calling for this to be prosecutor investigated have the luxury of the privilege of not having to had to have to face violent armed violent assault.

"The police can't even prosecute knife crime and you want them to look into this dudes tweet that he immediately deleted, apologised for, and got sacked over.

"Give the man a break."

Watch above.