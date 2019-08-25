Maajid Nawaz: "Privilege Doesn't Like Being Challenged"

25 August 2019, 17:44

Maajid Nawaz challenges the argument from a headteacher who criticised Oxbridge universities for catering to pupils from state schools.

The head teacher of a leading private school has hit out at Oxford and Cambridge universities for operating an "unofficial quota system" for pupils from state schools, warning that "brilliant" students from privately educated backgrounds were being turned away.

But Maajid Nawaz said the remark demonstrated how the "privileged don't like being challenged".

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said that people who are used to "life at the top of the hill" will experience a drop when you're trying to level the playing field.

"That drop they're experiencing is called equality, but for them it feels like you're pulling them down," he said.

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Privileged doesn't like being challenged," Maajid added.

"The point is, only 7% of the country is educated at private school, and Oxford and Cambridge take 40% of their intake from that 7% of the country.

"So why on earth is this headmaster complaining? What's his problem? It's still very, very disproportionate."

