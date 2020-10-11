Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz backed the Shadow Foreign Secretary in her push to impose sanctions on China amid a slew of atrocities committed against the Uighur population in Xinjiang province.

Maajid Nawaz has been at the forefront of seeking justice for the Uighur people of China's Xinjiang province, having gone on hunger strike for five days.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy announced a list of demands to hold the Chinese Communist Party to account and Maajid welcomed them, such as blocking China's bid to join the UN Human Rights Council.

"Why did it need a five-day hunger strike - a silent one at that - to achieve such a measly thing as 100,000 signatures to stop a genocide," Maajid wondered.

"The answers to that question expose a great deal."

Lisa Nandy branded the treatment of the Uighurs a "crime against humanity" and Maajid said her demands of the Foreign Secretary are music to his ears.

The Uighur population of China has had numerous atrocities committed against it by the Chinese Communist Party. Picture: PA

"China is trying despite genocide in Xinjiang," Maajid said, "despite annexing Hong Kong, imprisoning half a million Tibetans, China is trying to get a seat on the UN Human Rights Council."

"I don't know if they're going to do what we want them to do, but the mere fact the debate is happening is excellent." Maajid then went on to tell listeners to tune in to the Commons vote to impose Magnitsky act sanctions.

"I tell you what to do, watch for all those MPs who vote against Magnitsky sanctions on China because of a genocide and then ask them why"