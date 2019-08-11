Maajid Nawaz Pleads With Scotland Not To Break Away From United Kingdom

Maajid Nawaz points out the hypocrisy in calls for Scottish Independence that are "deploying the same arguments" about rule from Westminster as Brexiters are of Brussels.

Gordon Brown has warned that with Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, the United Kingdom is "sleepwalking into oblivion" and faces being broken apart.

The former Prime Minister wrote in the Observer that the only way to prevent the "rise of dysfunctional nationalism" was to "stop no-deal in its tracks".

But Maajid Nawaz said a resurgence of calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence were based on the same arguments Brexiters are using against the EU, and pleaded with Scotland not to break away from the rest of the UK.

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said the United Kingdom has been a "vibrant, strong and welcoming country" and was the best in Europe for a minority.

"I'm sure Scotland recognises that too," he said.

"It's a shame Remainers didn't get their way, but you win some you lose some - but that's not a reason to break up our union.

"How can you be against breaking up the European Union but for breaking up the union of the United Kingdom.

"Either we're better together in Europe, or we're not. You can't say we're better together in Europe, but we're not in the UK and have an independent Scotland.

"It's not consistent because precisely the very same arguments that Brexiters use against Brussels are what what you're using - Scottish independence people - against Westminster.

"So how can you be upset with Brexiters, yet you're deploying the very same arguments about Westminster."

Watch his analysis in the video above.