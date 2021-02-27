Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'

27 February 2021, 15:26 | Updated: 27 February 2021, 15:28

By Seán Hickey

A dangerous precedent is being set by Supreme Court in not allowing Shamima Begum back to the UK for her appeal, Maajid Nawaz fears.

Speaking from his experience as a prisoner of conscience during the war on terror, Maajid Nawaz insisted that "rehabilitation is possible" for former IS bride Shamima Begum, but the Supreme Court's decision to not allow her into the UK for her appeal of her revoked citizenship lessens the possibility for rehabilitation.

"The decision in origin to strip Shamima Begum of her citizenship raises a very very serious point and that is that it opens up the potential in this country to two tiered citizenship," Maajid insisted.

He explained that "those who, by accident of birth, because their parents happen to come from somewhere else could have their citizenship stripped even if they don't hold any other citizenship," if Shamima Begum's case stands and becomes precedent.

"IRA terrorists were never stripped of their citizenship, even when they tried to kill our prime minister, Margaret Thatcher."

Read More: James O'Brien's monologue on the case of IS bride Shamima Begum

Read More: "Shame On You!": Maajid Nawaz Attacks Priti Patel For Banning Shamima Begum

Read More: The UK should 'take responsibility for Shamima Begum, Tory MP says

Maajid argued that off the back of this there could be a split between defining citizenship and one's right to live in a state.

He went on to remind listeners that during the war on terror "a lot of laws that were initially used to combat terrorism" were kept on and reappropriated.

Maajid used David Miranda's detainment on Section 7 charges during the Edward Snowden affair as evidence of the reappropriation of such laws.

He encouraged listeners to ask "what sort of crimes justify taking away someone's citizenship," if the decision against Ms Begum sticks.

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise
Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods
Covid vaccine trialist expresses concern over prospect of vaccine passports

Covid-19 vaccine trialist shares concern over prospect of vaccine passports
Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The unexploded bomb was found in Exeter

More than 2,000 homes evacuated after unexploded World War II bomb discovered
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family held a private funeral for the NHS fundraiser

Captain Sir Tom Moore: NHS hero honoured with military flypast and honour guard
Good communication with the public is "vital" to prevent people abandoning social distancing measures after being vaccinated

SAGE scientists say clear messaging 'key to make sure people stick to rules after jab'
The House has voted for Biden's coronavirus relief bill

Biden's 1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief bill passes in the House
Charlotte Charles spoke with LBC

Harry Dunn's mum says she can 'still feel his hugs' 18 months on from his death
Tiger Woods crashed his car in LA

Tiger Woods 'in good spirits' following further treatment after car accident
Lady Gaga is often pictured with her dogs at awards ceremonies

Lady Gaga's french bulldogs found safe after being stolen at gunpoint
Rishi Sunak said the economy will face 'enormous strain'

Rishi Sunak says UK economy will face 'enormous strains' post-lockdown