The Sharia-Law-Supporting Caller Who Thinks Maajid Nawaz Is Like ISIS

A caller accused Maajid Nawaz of being a "liberal extremist" straight after saying he supports the chopping of hands as punishment for adultery

Isa phoned Maajid to disagree with his views on conservative muslims and then admitted his support for sharia punishment.

He said: "100 per cent of muslims will side with me, of course they will."

Maajid hit back by saying: "You're speaking to one who doesn't but of course you don't recognise that because by definition I'm not muslim according to you, am I?"

Isa went further by adding that he believed in lashing people for adultery and "everything the Sharia advocates".

He said to Maajid: "ISIS and you are both on the same side of extremism."

Maajid responded: "You're the one that wants to chop off hands, lash people and stone people to death, and yet I'm the one on the same side as ISIS?

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

However, Maajid welcomed Isa's call for the views it exposed.

He said: "It's important that people understand and hear what I'm up against here and what I'm dealing with here - people like you who believe in sick disgusting things and I think actually a mental illness, a mind virus that has stunted your intellectual development."

Maajid went on to say Isa was "letting muslims in this country down".

He continued: "People listening are going to think that most muslims in the world think like you.

"Of course you've claimed that, because you ex-communicate anyone as being a muslim who doesn't think like you.

"And then you have the audacity to say that I'm the one like ISIS, when everything you've just said is everything ISIS just implemented."