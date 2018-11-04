Maajid Nawaz Slams Vegan Protestor For Showing Graphic Images To 4-Year-Old

Maajid Nawaz gets angry at a vegan protestor who said she would show rape and beheadings to a 4-year-old.

Maajid Nawaz was disgusted when he saw a 4-year-old girl break down in tears after seeing graphic images at a vegan protest in Leicester Square.

But he didn't hold back when one of the protesters called into his LBC show to defend the cause.

He said: "I have witnessed torture in the dungeons of Egypt. Does that entitle me to subject a 4-year-old child to scenes of torture of human beings being tortured to death in the more gruesome of ways with blood splattered everywhere in those images just to teach that child that it's wrong to do that?"

Rebecca replied: "I think everyone should be able to witness every atrocity going on in the world to have their own viewpoint."

"Even a 4-year-old child?" he asked.

"Absolutely," she said.

"So you'd be okay with showing 4-year-old children scenes of rape and beheadings?"

"I personally actually would."

Maajid Nawaz was disgusted when Rebecca said she'd show a 4-year-old girl graphic pictures of torture. Picture: LBC

