"Sneering Leftwing Racists" Are Prejudging Sajid Javid's Appointment As Home Secretary

Maajid Nawaz calls out Andrew Adonis, a Labour peer, who has come under fire for tweeting a cartoon depiction of Sajid Javid deporting his own parents.

Maajid Nawaz hits out at "sneering leftwing racism" that's "basically saying know your station, know your position in life."

"It is the first time that anyone from Britain's ethnic minority communities has ascended to the position of Home Secretary in this country's history," he said.

"You'd have thought that those on the left of our political spectrum would be delighted but some of them, rather than showing their delight at this groundbreaking development, at best showed indifference and at worst showed a level of distain.

"Some left wingers even went as far as to start using and hurling racial pejoratives, prejudging Sajid Javid by his skin colour to say that perhaps he shouldn't have been a Tory."