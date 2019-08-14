Maajid Nawaz's Stinging Rebuke To White Man Who Tried To Teach Him About Racism

Maajid Nawaz had a very powerful response when a white man on Twitter tried to tell him how he should respond to racism.

Pointing out he had been the victim of numerous violent racist attacks - one as recently as this year - Maajid would not simply let the man get away with telling him how to react to racist comments.

Speaking on LBC, he said: "I am a multiple survivor of racist violence. I've been attacked more times than you've got fingers on your hands.

"Think about your argument for a minute. Are you really saying that I shouldn't call out racism? My body is scarred with racist violence and you as a white man are talking to me as if you think I don't think racism should be called out.

"I believe that the quote by that Democratic strategist applies perfectly to you. 'An over-educated, over-caffeinated, over-opinionated white pain-in-the-backside liberal'.

"You're talking at me about racism.

Maajid Nawaz didn't hold back in his response to this tweeter. Picture: LBC

"I wasn't saying Democrats shouldn't call out Trump's racism. I was quoting data that tells us the majority of Democratic voters who are black and minority ethnic, who happen to form their moderate block, don't want their party to become as obsessed with racial justice issues as campaign pledges.

"That is different to all of our duties as human beings to condemn Trump's racism."