Maajid Nawaz: Trump Commenting On Tory Leadership Is Foreign Interference

Maajid Nawaz outlines how both Presidents Trump and Obama are examples of foreign interference in British politics.

Maajid Nawaz hit out at President Trump for endorsing Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

The former Foreign Secretary was described by Mr Trump as "a very good guy" who would make an "excellent" Prime Minister.

But the LBC presenter found the endorsement to be similar to that from Barack Obama, who involved himself in the Brexit referendum by warning the UK that it would be put to the 'back of the queue' for a trade deal if it voted to leave the EU.

President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Maajid said: "It was okay for Guy Verhofstadt to intervene with Vince Cable during the Lib Dem campaign because that was about whether or not we stay in Europe, and he is a European, and we're European and until we leave we're still members of the European Union.

"It wasn't foreign interference, it was European interference in a European election.

"But actually Obama and Trump not commenting on any election they have any official say over or any capacity in is foreign interference in our election.

"And if it's not okay for Putin to do so in America, why is it okay for an American President to do it here?"

Watch above.