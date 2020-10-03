Maajid Nawaz hits out at lack of clarity in UK's coronavirus response

By Seán Hickey

Following the Prime Minister's claim that Britons have been complacent in how we fight the pandemic, Maajid Nawaz hit back, claiming it's the fault of government.

"What is it you hope to achieve?" Maajid Nawaz asked, admitting that he doesn't understand the goals of government in their pandemic response.

His comments followed Boris Johnson's claim that the British public has become "complacent" in how they conduct themselves amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

"We know what Sweden is seeking to achieve," he pointed out, claiming it is a farce he knows the strategy of a foreign country, but not his own.

"What is our government's strategy around coronavirus - nobody understands," he insisted.

He argued that the confusion and lack of clarity in messaging "contributes to a lack of trust."

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance should be dealing strictly in scientifically proven evidence, Maajid suggested. Picture: PA

"Why are you presenting the nation with a bunch of assumptions that fundamentally rely on a flawed premise"

"There has been a lack of spine and leadership," Maajid noted, and he hinted this comes from a lack of strategy.

"For the Prime Minister to say the public has got complacent, perhaps think about why."

Maajid concluded his assessment by telling listeners "the government didn't follow the evidence either, they politicised the evidence."

