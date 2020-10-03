Maajid Nawaz hits out at lack of clarity in UK's coronavirus response

3 October 2020, 14:11 | Updated: 3 October 2020, 14:12

By Seán Hickey

Following the Prime Minister's claim that Britons have been complacent in how we fight the pandemic, Maajid Nawaz hit back, claiming it's the fault of government.

"What is it you hope to achieve?" Maajid Nawaz asked, admitting that he doesn't understand the goals of government in their pandemic response.

His comments followed Boris Johnson's claim that the British public has become "complacent" in how they conduct themselves amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

"We know what Sweden is seeking to achieve," he pointed out, claiming it is a farce he knows the strategy of a foreign country, but not his own.

"What is our government's strategy around coronavirus - nobody understands," he insisted.

He argued that the confusion and lack of clarity in messaging "contributes to a lack of trust."

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance should be dealing strictly in scientifically proven evidence, Maajid suggested
Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance should be dealing strictly in scientifically proven evidence, Maajid suggested. Picture: PA

"Why are you presenting the nation with a bunch of assumptions that fundamentally rely on a flawed premise"

"There has been a lack of spine and leadership," Maajid noted, and he hinted this comes from a lack of strategy.

"For the Prime Minister to say the public has got complacent, perhaps think about why."

Maajid concluded his assessment by telling listeners "the government didn't follow the evidence either, they politicised the evidence."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses
Maajid Nawaz urges public to call out hatred and division in the wake of pandemic

Maajid Nawaz urges public to call out hatred and division in the wake of pandemic
Local economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests

Local economies can be revived post-Covid throughLocal economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests
Trump faces huge backlash if Bader Ginsburg is replaced before election, warns expert

Trump faces huge backlash if Bader Ginsburg is replaced before election, warns expert
Maajid Nawaz tips Michael Gove to be next Tory leader - but only once Brexit is done

Maajid Nawaz tips Michael Gove to be next Tory leader - only once Brexit is done
'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Storm Alex is lashing the UK

Weather forecast: 'Danger to life' flood warnings as Storm Alex batters UK
Dozens of universities have had Covid-19 outbreaks over the past fortnight

Coronavirus outbreaks at UK universities climb above 50

The latest James Bond Film has been delayed for a second time

James Bond: No Time To Die delayed for second time over coronavirus
President Donald Trump has posted a video message saying he thinks he is well

Trump claims he is 'very well' despite 'serious concerns' for his health
Two students have been fined following an illegal party at a halls of residence used by Coventry University

Two university students hit with £200 fines after illegal party
Harry Dunn was killed in August last year

Harry Dunn: Road safety review ordered around US bases after teenager's death
File photo: Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the funding on Friday

Boris Johnson sets out funding to build NHS hospitals

770 students at Northumbria University test positive for Covid-19

770 students at Northumbria University test positive for Covid-19