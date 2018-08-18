Violence Has Gone Further Than Glorification, Claims Former Gang Member

18 August 2018, 15:55

A former gang member now government advisor says gang violence has gone further than glorificaiton and instead labels it 'pornographying'.

Gwenton Sloley told Maajid Nawaz that he doesn't accept the term 'ex-gang member' because he doesn't want young people "thinking it's okay".

He said: "It's gone more than glorifying - I use the word 'pornographying' because we've got a lot of people that have never been on the pavements calling themselves gang members."

Gwenton Sloley
Gwenton Sloley in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on LBC, he said: "It's for people and elders to stop all of that glorifying 'oh yeh, I've lived that life, don't worry, everyone's gonna survive,' 'cause not everyone's gonna survive.

"A lot of people are gonna end up dead.

"A lot of people are gonna end up in jail.

"People are going to end up with mental health."

Watch the full interview between Maajid Nawaz, Gwenton Sloley and Saskilla below.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"