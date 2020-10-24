Maajid Nawaz destroys Wales' clampdown on non-essential items

24 October 2020, 16:05

By Seán Hickey

This is the moment that Maajid Nawaz pointed out the absurdity of the measures in place in Wales during their 'firebreaker' lockdown.

Amid news that supermarkets in Wales have been instructed to cover up items ranging from kettles to greeting cards in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, Maajid Nawaz picked apart the implications of such a decision.

"What kind of society are you prepared for us to become," he wondered, when Government dictates what is and isn't an essential item.

He went on to tell an anecdote of him purchasing a condolence card during the pandemic after a relative passed, arguing that if he was in Wales now, he wouldn't be allowed to do so.

"Why on earth would me buying an avocado be considered an essential item but I cannot buy a greeting card," he pondered.

Read More: Boarding up aisles will prevent virus spread in shops, insists Welsh Health Minister

He called out the Welsh Government: "You've just made a decision that when you zoom out, is insane."

"This is the absurdity of the reality we're living in now," Maajid concluded, adding that the measures in Wales are reminiscent of a dystopian TV show.

Read More: Welsh supermarkets cover 'non-essential items' as firebreaker lockdown begins

