Maajid Nawaz Warns Against Giving "Clown" Anjem Choudary Attention

Maajid Nawaz's damning word of caution against giving "clown" Anjem Choudary attention, likening the hate preacher to the "dirty, scummy froth on the top of the sea".

As hate preacher Anjem Choudary is released from prison, Maajid Nawaz issued caution against giving the "clown" too much attention.

"Anjem Choudary, a symbol of hate as he is, isn't really more than the end result," he said.

"He is, if you like, the froth on the sea. The dirty scummy froth on the waves when there's pollution in the sea.

"He is the froth of pollution on the top of the water due to years of culminated neglect.

"He is the end product, not the cause, of years of neglect in this country when it comes to extremism in this country."

Maajid said: "I would caution people in giving this clown too much attention because that's precisely what he wants.

"The only thing he has left is our vulnerability and gullibility into promoting him on our front pages.

"My other concern is the way in which this particular extremist preacher will act in a way through what I call reciprocal radicalisation to further far-right extremism as well.

"These people mimic each other, and they thrive on each other's existence.

"As well as Anjem Choudary, who will become a symbol of hate as he is, the other thing I'd advise to watch out for is the way far-right extremists will exploit his being out of prison and back at home for their own recruitment purposes and for their own nefarious ends as well.

"They are two peas in a pod, far right terrorists and jihadist terrorists.

"They are as bad as each other, and actually probably secretly in love with each other."

Watch above.