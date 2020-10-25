Wales has become 'a very sinister place' due to lockdown, caller fears

25 October 2020, 16:28

By Seán Hickey

This caller took the information coming from the Welsh Government as worrying, noting that the lockdown imposed on the nation is killing business.

"We're only two days into the lockdown and the Welsh Government are already saying we may need another one" David reminded Maajid Nawaz. He worried that authorities are "laying the ground already to shut the country down again."

"I think Wales is becoming a very sinister place to live at the moment."

He attacked the Government's controversial crackdown on non-essential goods, asking Maajid "since when did clothing become a luxury."

Maajid sided with the caller, telling him that his own worry is where the restrictions will stop.

"It's being called a firebreak but in effect it's a full lockdown again," the dejected caller pointed out.

Read More: Boarding up aisles will prevent virus spread in shops, insists Welsh Health Minister

The Welsh Government have come under fire for some of the measures in their lockdown
The Welsh Government have come under fire for some of the measures in their lockdown. Picture: PA

Read More: Welsh Police Federation lead tells LBC 'practical solutions' are needed for non-essentials ban

David feared that new restrictions don't consider the difficulties faced by businesses struggling to stay afloat.

"It'll finish them," he worried.

