Angry Vegan Sets Twitter Alight As She Clashes With "Smug" Maajid

3 February 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 3 February 2019, 15:04

Vegan Sarah became so wound up on the topic of vegan energy that she ended up turning on Maajid.

For vegans, even electricity and gas are becoming morally repulsive after revelations that most of Britain’s biggest energy companies use animal by-products to generate power.

The Vegan Society has found that many energy suppliers, including British Gas and Good Energy, increasingly buy power generated by anaerobic digesters which can convert farm slurry, animal-based food waste and slaughterhouse by-products into methane used to generate power.

“Electricity generated from animal products may be green but it cannot be vegan,” said the Vegan Society, which has confirmed Ecotricity as the UK’s only vegan energy company.

One caller, Sarah, who has been a vegan for 30 years phoned Maajid to express her shock at the revelation. In fact, she quickly became so passionate on the subject that the call suddenly changed tone.

Maajid Nawaz
Picture: LBC

What started as a friendly encounter between Sarah and Maajid quickly turned into one of conflict as Sarah began shouting down the phone and referring to Maajid as "smug".

Maajid seemed visibly shocked and confused as he struggled to get a word in edge ways. At times, he seemed not to know what to do other than laugh.

The call prompted many LBC listeners to tweet messages of both support and disdain for Sarah.

Some listeners seemed to take Sarah's call in good humour...

Maajid Nawaz
Picture: LBC

Other listeners however were left unimpressed, even defiant, in response to Sarah's call...

Maajid ended the call by kindly requesting that future callers, including vegans, resist from calling him up to simply shout down the phone, and rather that they can have a civil conversation.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid on why Jeremy Corbyn won't meet with Theresa May, but has previously said he'd meet terrorists

Jeremy Corbyn Is Willing To Meet Terrorists, So Why Not Theresa May?
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: The Labour Party Is Now Institutionally Racist

Maajid Nawaz

Jewish Caller In Tears At Being Made To Feel Less Than British
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Slams Vegan Protester For Showing Graphic Images To 4-Year-Old