Maajid Shuts Down Caller Angry With Gay Men... Straight After The Most Awkward Row Ever

Maajid Nawaz shuts down a caller who gets himself angry at gay men, immediately after he ended a row with another caller that got VERY awkward.

A caller who believes that men should not be allowed to show affection to each other in public said that he gets so angry looking at gay men that he could accost them.

Richard put his arguments to Maajid Nawaz after hearing a row with a different caller who couldn't support his argument that the idea of gay men is "unnatural".

In his impassioned row, he said: "I went around the West End last week and I was appalled by them.

"I wanted to get out and accost them because it was so appalling to see men kissing on the side street."

But Maajid saved his hilarious response until the very end of the call after he shut him down.

And just moments earlier, Maajid had called out a caller for saying it was "unnatural" for two men to be in a sexual relationship.

James said: "Church is an institution that's been around for many years, so if anyone's earned the right to tell two men that they shouldn't be having sexual relations, then..."

"Then it's the church, because it's been around for a long time," Maajid said.

But the row took an awkward turn when Maajid asked why he was "peculiarly obsessed" with how unnatural gay relationships are.

When James went quiet, Maajid asked: "Why? Does it make you tingle?"