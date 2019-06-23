Maajid Nawaz Pulls Apart Neighbour's Argument For Recording Boris Johnson Row

Maajid Nawaz sets out why he thinks the neighbour who recorded a row at Boris Johnson's home was "creepy" and "basically voyeurs".

The neighbour who called the police after hearing a row in the home of Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson said he thought it was of "important public interest" to share it with a newspaper.

The Guardian reported Mr Johnson could be heard refusing to leave the flat and telling his partner to "get off my f****** laptop" before there is a loud crashing noise.

The Metropolitan Police said they had received a call from somebody "concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour".

But Maajid Nawaz thought recording the incident was a step too far for the neighbour.

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said he "celebrates" the neighbour for raising their concerns with the police, but that they "suck" for sending a recording to a newspaper.

"If you're somebody's neighbour and you hear a very loud row and you knock on the door to make sure they're okay, then well done," he said.

"If upon not getting an answer you fear for the safety of the people indoors and call the police Then I celebrate you for your conscience and your concern for the welfare of your neighbours and your community spirit. Good on you.

"But if at that point the police say they've investigated the incident and there's no cause for concern, and you then decide to send that recording to a national newspaper, then you suck, frankly.

"Then you're quite creepy. You're basically voyeurs."

Watch in full above.