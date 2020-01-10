Maajid Nawaz's brilliantly takes down caller when he brings up Israel in debate on Iran

This is Maajid Nawaz's brilliant reaction when a caller to his debate on Iran tried to bring up Israel.

The LBC presenter was discussing the escalating tensions in Iran following the US airstrike on General Qassem Soleimani.

Shabir called up to give his take and said the West were responsible for the difficulties in the region.

He said: "By the West weakening the Middle East - look at Iraq, look at Syria, look at Yemen - look at the bigger picture."

Maajid made it very clear that the West were not responsible for the Iranian revolution or for Soleimani backing Assad in Syria.

Shabir then said: "Was the West responsible for backing Israel over Palestine?"

But an angry Maajid told him: "We're not talking about Israel today. Why did you have to drag Israel into this conversation. We're talking about Iran, Syria, Iraq and the US.

"It's such a cliche to drag Israel into this debate. Listen to yourself. And you wonder why people think you're anti-Semitic. Why are you dragging Israel into a conversation that has nothing to do with it?"

