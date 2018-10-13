British Muslim MP: Marks And Spencer Should Apologise And Withdraw School Hijab

13 October 2018, 15:13 | Updated: 13 October 2018, 15:16

A British Muslim MP lays into Marks and Spencer for its decision to sell a burka in its schoolwear range for "interfering for with what they don't understand".

Khalid Mahmood said he thought the retailer should apologise and withdraw the product.

The Labour MP told Maajid Nawaz that it was "an issue of segregation" and leads to "'extreming' them into being 'misogonised' by men."

- What's the difference between a hijab and a burka?

- Maajid Nawaz sparks Twitter row by accusing Marks and Spencer of "facilitating medievalism"

Khalid Mahmood MP
Khalid Mahmood MP believes Marks and Spencer should withdraw the hijab for school children. Picture: Getty

"This is not about religion, this is not about parity, this is about enclosing the horizons before young girls moving forward," he said.

"I think they should apologise to the community, and withdraw, and learn from this.

Mr Mahmood then said that Marks and Spencer should "not interfere with what they don't understand."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"