Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Compares Ambassador Leaks To Revealing Nuclear Secrets

Maajid Nawaz took on a caller who said the leaked emails from the British ambassador in Washington was 'as bad as' publishing military secrets.

Alex said he thought Maajid was confusing press freedom and national security in his criticisms of the police warning journalists not to publish leaked documents from British ambassador Sir Kim Darroch.

The LBC presenter hit back at Scotland Yard's warning to newspapers not to publish anymore of the leak after launching a criminal investigation.

But Alex said the publication of the ambassadors' emails was just as bad as publishing details of Britain's nuclear deterrent.

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But in his response, Maajid said leaking military secrets, like the enigma machine, is not the same as publishing the criticisms of foreign governments from British ambassadors.

"Say the enigma machine, we discovered and cracked the code that Hitler was using during World War Two," Maajid said.

"Leaking that, I could see what you mean, but in a liberal, open, free and fair society when you use the words 'national security' it has to be definition be incredibly narrow otherwise you live in a police state."

Watch above.