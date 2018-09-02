Maajid Nawaz Doesn't Allow Caller To Criticise Retired Police Officer For Joining UKIP

Maajid Nawaz asked this listener six times whether it was okay for a retired police officer to be a member of the institutionally racist Labour Party after she criticised one for joining UKIP.

A listener was so outraged by Maajid not challenging the political leaning of a retired police officer during a conversation about police cuts that she called the presenter to put him in his place.

Michelle said that the presenter should not let "something like that" go unchallenged.

"I'm imagining that you would take issue with a police officer being a member of any political party? Including Labour?" Maajid asked.

But when she replied saying that Labour "do not spout the same vile racism that UKIP do," he suggested the Jewish community might think otherwise.

"I imagine if you speak to the Jewish community they would disagree," he said.

Maajid asked six times whether she would be comfortable with a retired police officer joining the institutionally racist Labour Party, but she couldn't answer.

After returning from the break, Maajid gave his explanation for cutting Michelle off.

He said: "If you're going to call this radio show to criticise a retired police officer for joining any legal political party of his choosing, while defending the right for any retired police officer to join their political party, it's that kind of hypocrisy and moral righteousness that prevails those on the hard left."

Maajid Nawaz only yesterday delivered a damning explanation as to why he believes the Labour Party should now be considered institutionally racist.

"Forgive me for saying that it's one thing after another with Corbyn... But all of this stuff starts to pile up," he said.

"With now what is essentially a mountain of evidence against Jeremy Corbyn, those same voices are refusing to accept that an atmosphere of racism has emerged inside the Labour Party," he said.

"I stand by this, and I know my race history in this country, the Labour Party is now institutionally racist."