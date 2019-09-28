First Time Caller Convinced By Maajid Nawaz To Stop Making "Stupid" Racist Comments

28 September 2019, 17:29

The first time caller said that she had made "stupid comments" in the past but after hearing Maajid Nawaz speak she "will never make stupid comments like that again."

Louise said she had to stop her car and think after hearing Maajid and Mo discussing their experiences of racism.

She said: "I just thought, I say stupidity like that. We do, we are guilty of it.

I've just got to stop because I will never, ever make those ridiculous comments again."

Maajid Nawaz shared his story of being racially attacked. He said: "Even after the racial attack, I don't hate my attacker."

First Time Caller Convinced By Maajid Nawaz To Stop Making "Stupid" Racist Comments
First Time Caller Convinced By Maajid Nawaz To Stop Making "Stupid" Racist Comments. Picture: LBC

He spoke about the ability of people to change their ways. He then said: "Even though you've made that admission, I'm feeling an overwhelming sense of joy that you've changed your mind."

Louise responded: "You made me think about what i was saying."

She added: "I've not been brought up racist but I have made those daft comments."

Maajid then made a plea to other ethnic minorities. He said: "Sometimes, someone can say something racist without realising - it doesn't make them a 'racist'.

"It just means they haven't thought it through yet.

Maybe having a calm conversation with them can help change them, like it did with you Louise."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?