First Time Caller Convinced By Maajid Nawaz To Stop Making "Stupid" Racist Comments

The first time caller said that she had made "stupid comments" in the past but after hearing Maajid Nawaz speak she "will never make stupid comments like that again."

Louise said she had to stop her car and think after hearing Maajid and Mo discussing their experiences of racism.

She said: "I just thought, I say stupidity like that. We do, we are guilty of it.

I've just got to stop because I will never, ever make those ridiculous comments again."

Maajid Nawaz shared his story of being racially attacked. He said: "Even after the racial attack, I don't hate my attacker."

He spoke about the ability of people to change their ways. He then said: "Even though you've made that admission, I'm feeling an overwhelming sense of joy that you've changed your mind."

Louise responded: "You made me think about what i was saying."

She added: "I've not been brought up racist but I have made those daft comments."

Maajid then made a plea to other ethnic minorities. He said: "Sometimes, someone can say something racist without realising - it doesn't make them a 'racist'.

"It just means they haven't thought it through yet.

Maybe having a calm conversation with them can help change them, like it did with you Louise."