Maajid Nawaz's Message To Extinction Rebellion Protesters Shutting Down Heathrow

Extinction Rebellion are trying to spread panic and fear for a political objective in shutting down Heathrow with drones. That is the very definition of terrorism, says Maajid Nawaz.

The climate change protesters have revealed they will close down Europe's busiest airport unless the government cancel the expansion of Heathrow Airport.

Maajid was a supporter of Extinction Rebellion during their two-week disruption in London in April, but he warned them this stunt would cross the line.

Speaking on LBC while standing in for James O'Brien, Maajid said: "Dear Extinction Rebellion. I have been on the record, thanking you for raising our collective consciousness. I have defended you from these very airwaves. I have encouraged you to continue doing things in a responsible way.

"But I tell you this now, disruption and civil disobedience are very different to playing with our national security.

Maajid Nawaz had a strong message for Extinction Rebellion. Picture: PA / LBC

"You know as well as I do that ISIS terrorists have threatened to use drones in particular at airports to deploy explosives from the air. It's why the drone at Gatwick caused such chaos.

"And if it's true and I caveat this, if it is true that you are threatening to fly drones over Heathrow Airport then what you are doing is that you are causing panic and fear for the sake of a political objective.

"It doesn't matter how laudable your political aim is, if you're holding the country hostage and spreading panic and fear in pursuit of a political programme. That, unfortunately for you, is the very definition of terrorism."

Watch his full, powerful monologue at the top of the page.