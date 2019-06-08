Maajid Nawaz's Passionate Take On Legalising Drugs

Maajid Nawaz's passionate take on legalising drugs after Tory leadership hopefuls Michael Gove and Rory Stewart apologised for taking drugs in the past.

Speaking on his LBC show, the LBC presenter made an impassioned case for legalising drugs, saying the only reason certain drugs had been made illegal was because of a "biased view" on which drugs are 'culturally accepted'.

Maajid also pointed out how alcohol, whilst being more harmful, is available for people to buy.

"Those lawmakers who legalise marijuana should be apologising to those thousands and thousands of young black kids they threw into jail," he said.

"Weed should never have been illegal in the first place: The only reason it was illegal, is because we as a Western society have a tinted vision, a very distorted and biased view about which drugs we culturally accept of which drugs we culturally despise."

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

His comments come after Tory leadership hopefuls Rory Stewart and Michael Gove apologised for having previously taken drugs.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said he "deeply regrets" taking cocaine 20 years ago when he worked as a young journalist, and Rory Stewart said he regretted taking opium more than a decade ago.

Mr Stewart told Matt Frei on LBC that it was right for politicians to be honest and own up to their mistakes, and gave credit to Mr Gove for being truthful.

