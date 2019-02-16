Maajid's Powerful Monologue On Dealing With British Made Extremism

Maajid Nawaz delivers a damning explanation on why Britain needs to step up and deal with the issues of extremism it creates, instead of dumping it on the rest of the world.

In a critical monologue, Maajid Nawaz calls on Britain to face up to the problems it creates in addressing radicalisation and extremism.

"How useful is it for us to pretend that it's not our problem when the whole world is looking at us saying it is nobody but your problem," he said.

"They don't want to admit the fact that these extremists are British.

"The problem has been a British problem all this time.

"We've got to own up to accept it and deal with it as a British problem and not keep dumping our toxic waste on the rest of the world.

The LBC presenter then turned to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, telling him to keep her citizenship intact.

"Shamima Begum is a British problem, and yet if you strip her of your her citizenship, Mr Home Secretary, you are effectively being the blind deaf and dumb monkey who doesn't want to deal with the problem.

It is not the first time Maajid has insisted that Britain takes responsibility for its citizens, after calling for 'Jihadi John' to be brought back to face trial.

Last year he said: "We, the United Kingdom, produced his other acolytes around him in the so-called Jihadi Beatles."

His comments come as one of the four schoolgirls who fled London to join Isis in Syria made a plea to Britain to help her return home with her unborn child.

Shamima Begum spoke to British reporters in a Syrian refugee camp after escaping from the battlefield that she travelled to with two other girls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, in February 2015, but Ms Sultana was reported killed two years ago.

A fourth girl, Sharmeena Begum, also fled to Syria two months earlier. Her father told LBC that she was "brainwashed" by Isis and hopes to see her again soon.

But speaking to reporters, the now 19-year-old Shamima said that she had never seen an execution during her time with Isis, "but I saw a beheaded head in the bin".

"It didn't faze me at all," she added.

Maajid finished his piece by saying: "We in this country are responsible for so much extremism being exported around the world.

"I think it's about time we finally owned up to the problem and dealt with it ourselves instead of constantly trying to dump our problems on the rest of the world."