Caller explains the difference between state and private schools during lockdown

Caller who took his children out of state school but left one child in private education asks what teachers were doing during the lockdown,

Lee, who has three children, two in a state school and one in private school told LBC the difference in education during the lockdown caused him to pull his children out of state school.

Speaking to LBC's Maajid Nawaz said the caller said his child in private school had an "incredible support network."

He said his two younger children in state primary schools had a very different experience over lockdown.

Lee revealed to LBC that now all three of his children attend private school.

The caller said during the lockdown he got to see "both sides" seeing how "the teachers behaved, private school teachers Vs state school teachers."

"We had no contact," the caller told Maajid, "we had one phone call from the state school."

Shockingly he revealed to LBC that the state school teachers told him to go on an educational website to find resources for his children.

"To be honest, what were they doing really?" He asked.

Branding thew work of teachers as "incredible" he said he would not be able to do the work of teachers, he "learnt that over lockdown" when trying to homeschool his children.

Branding the response from state schools as "dire" the caller said the "private school response was four lessons a day, Zoom calls, and contact from teachers who seemed happy to be doing what they were doing."

Maajid asked the caller if he thought it might be an issue of resources when he asked Lee if the class size was different.

The caller revealed it was "very different" almost half, with "14-15 in the private school and "30" in the state.

But Lee asked why the state school teachers were unable to plan a lesson or send a lesson plan out via Zoom.

"They're sitting there at home doing something, why did they not open up a dialogue?"

Maajid asked the caller if he got lesson plans, and Lee revealed he got sent "nothing."

